Police: 1 dead, another hurt after shooting reported at Horry County bar

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Police in Horry County are investigating after one person was killed and another was hurt in a shooting early Saturday at a bar.

The Horry County Police Department said officers were called just after midnight Saturday to the One n Done bar, located off Highway 544 near Cox Ferry Road.

No victims were found at the scene when officers arrived. A short time later, however, two people with injures were reported to be at hospitals. One of the victims later died from their injuries.

The HCPD said the investigation “remains active and ongoing at this time.”

No further details were immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

