Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

MYR unveils multi-million airport terminal expansion plans

By Ian Klein
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -- Myrtle Beach International Airport continues to expand to keep up with the travel growth.

On Friday, the airport announced its plans to expand the terminal as part of South Carolina Aviation Week.

Myrtle Beach International was one of the top airports to bounce back after the pandemic when it came to passengers traveling after the pandemic.

In 2022, the airport reported 3.5 million passengers, up nearly 8% from the year prior.

“I can see how a project like this is really needed,” said Gary Siegfried, Executive Director of the South Carolina Aeronautics Commission.

The project is just one of many taking part at Myrtle Beach International Airport, the new gate expansion will allow for more planes to park along Terminal A and is expected to cost roughly $110 million to complete.

For the first time ever the State Aeronautics Commission will help fund this project after $50 million of state funding was allocated following an airport economic impact study.

“The economic impact from this airport alone is $3 billion,” said Chris Bethea.

Part of that funding has been set aside to go towards this expansion the rest is expected to come from the Federal Aviation Administration to complete the project.

“The tourists coming here are bringing with them their harder-earned dollars and spending it at restaurants, bars, hotels, and even grocery stores so that money goes right into our local economy,” said Siegfried.

Beyond the state Horry County Assistant Administrator, Randy Webster says the airport has become a huge economic boost for Horry County since most of the people who travel through MYR stay within the county and spend their money.

“This expansion it’ll bring more opportunities for people to get here and keeps driving the economic engine for us,” said Webster.

The airport is also adding 600 new parking spaces to its long-term parking lot along with canopies over the rental car parking.

Construction on the new terminal is expected to break ground in 2024 and be completed by 2025.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Gamble
Myrtle Beach man out on bond for attempted murder leads officers on chase in stolen car, documents show
Jeremy Peacock
North Myrtle Beach man fled accident while driving drunk, police say
HCPD: John Danley Jr.
Coroner: Body of missing, endangered Horry County man found in empty lot
SLED said they have an active order from the South Carolina Supreme Court to take Jeroid Price...
Sheriff’s office offers reward for info leading to Jeroid Price’s capture
Quavis Foster
Police: Man wanted in Georgia pulled over, arrested in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

FIRST ALERT: Strong storms possible early Sunday
.
Colt’s Closet nears final 10,000 toy goal for Children's Hospital
.
MYR unveils multi-million airport terminal expansion plans
.
Grand Strand family hopes new FDA-approved medication helps treat son with Cystic Fibrosis