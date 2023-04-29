Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Mother arrested for leaving children home alone to go to gym, police say

By KGNS staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Texas (KGNS/Gray News) - A Texas woman is facing charges for allegedly leaving her two children unsupervised to go to the gym.

Laredo police arrested 25-year-old Ana Angeles Leon and charged her with child endangerment, KGNS reports.

On Thursday, authorities said they received a call from a concerned neighbor at around 9 p.m. that they were hearing cries coming from an apartment.

Officers arrived and located two kids, ages 5 and 8, home alone without adult supervision.

When police asked where their parents were, one of the children said their father was at work and their mother had just gone to the gym.

“Adults need to remember that it is against the law and it is a crime to leave children unattended, even if they think they’re asleep,” Jose Espinoza, with the Laredo Police Department, said. “Accidents can happen that can possibly lead to injuries of children if they are left alone.”

Leon was booked into the Webb County Jail.

Copyright 2023 KGNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Return Johnson
18-year-old wanted in Delaware identified as suspect in Florence Co. manhunt
Police: 1 dead, another hurt after shooting reported at Horry County bar
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
SCHP: Head-on crash in Marion County leaves 4 dead, 1 hurt
Fire at Preston's Seafood
North Myrtle Beach restaurant temporarily closes after two-alarm fire
Isolated severe storms are possible early Sunday.
FIRST ALERT: Low pressure system brings showers and storms late tonight

Latest News

FIRST ALERT: Sunny Saturday ahead, strong storms still possible Sunday
Country music singer Willie Nelson is celebrating his 90th birthday with a two-day concert event
Willie Nelson celebrating 90th birthday with 2-day concert event
SCHP: Person dies after being struck by vehicle in Florence County
Manhunt in Texas is underway for the gunman who killed five people after a noise complaint
Sheriff: Noise complaint leads to Texas rampage
Isolated severe storms are possible early Sunday.
FIRST ALERT: Low pressure system brings showers and storms late tonight