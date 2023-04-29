Submit a Tip
Horry County Fire Rescue mourns loss of retired captain

Retired Capt. Pete Grzymalski
Retired Capt. Pete Grzymalski(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue is mourning the loss of one of the agency’s own.

Retired Capt. Pete Grzymalski passed away early Saturday, according to a statement from the department.

“We ask for your consideration, thoughts and prayers for Captain Grzymalski’s family, friends, loved ones and extended public safety family during this difficult time,” the statement read.

HCFR added that Grzymalski began his career in Horry County in 2006 after serving with the New York Police Department. He retired in 2017.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

