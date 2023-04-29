Submit a Tip
Deputies seize illegal video poker machines in Marlboro County, man arrested

Arlington Bostic
Arlington Bostic(Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee man now faces charges connected to an illegal gambling investigation.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said deputies executed a search warrant at a home on Wise Court at around 8 p.m. Friday after complaints of illegal video poker machines.

MORE COVERAGE | SLED: Darlington County men charged in illegal gambling investigation

The department said it was the third time in five years that the home was searched for those types of machines.

In Friday’s search, deputies seized seven video poker machines along with $1,673 in cash and over 70 grams of marijuana.

As a result, 57-year-old Arlington Bostic was arrested and charged with unlawful possession and operation of video poker/gambling devices and possession with intent to distribute marijuana. He was transported to the Marlboro County Detention Center following his arrest.

Another person at the scene was also cited for violating state gambling laws.

“The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the community for assisting the Sheriff’s Office with complaints and tips on this illegal gambling operation,” the department said in a statement. “The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with any information pertaining to any type of criminal activity in Marlboro County, to call the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office at 843-479-5605.”

