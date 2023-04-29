Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Couple cashes in $109,000 lottery ticket on anniversary

A lucky couple celebrated their anniversary at Kentucky Lottery headquarters.
A lucky couple celebrated their anniversary at Kentucky Lottery headquarters.(Kentucky Lottery)
By Julia Huffman and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - A Kentucky couple celebrated their wedding anniversary by cashing in a winning lottery ticket on Monday.

WAVE reports Diane and Charlie Laue celebrated their 44th wedding anniversary by visiting the Kentucky Lottery headquarters to claim their $109,000 lottery prize.

Officials with the Kentucky Lottery said Diane Laue was sitting at her computer last Friday buying her Powerball and Mega Millions tickets for the week when she wagered $5 three separate times on the Celtic Coins Jackpot Instant Play game.

And the third game hit the $109,707 jackpot.

“I just shook,” she said. “I couldn’t believe it.”

Charlie Laue added, “She was screaming from the house.”

The two received a check for $78,440.55 after taxes and told officials they plan to take trips to Hawaii and Paris.

“We’re just a retired couple looking to travel,” Diane Laue said. “This is a godsend.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Return Johnson
18-year-old wanted in Delaware identified as suspect in Florence Co. manhunt
Police: 1 dead, another hurt after shooting reported at Horry County bar
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
SCHP: Head-on crash in Marion County leaves 4 dead, 1 hurt
Fire at Preston's Seafood
North Myrtle Beach restaurant temporarily closes after two-alarm fire
Isolated severe storms are possible early Sunday.
FIRST ALERT: Sunny Saturday ahead, strong storms still possible Sunday

Latest News

FIRST ALERT: Sunny Saturday ahead, strong storms still possible Sunday
1 killed after head-on crash in Darlington County, trooper says
Police say five people were fatally shot in a Cleveland, Texas home and police are searching...
Police: Man kills 5 in Texas after family complained about gunfire
FILE - Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at...
Known for laughs, DC dinner to spotlight reporting risks