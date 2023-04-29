Byron Young drafted by Los Angeles Rams

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Former Tennessee edge rusher Byron Young was drafted in the third round by the Los Angeles Rams.

The South Carolina native was called one of the biggest sleepers in the draft with his best football still ahead of him. The 2022 first-team All-SEC recipient tested off the charts at the NFL Combine with a 4.43 40-yard dash that was second-best among defensive linemen in 2023 and the fourth-best at that position in the past 20 years. He also led all defensive linemen with an 11′0″ broad jump.

Young started all 13 games at the LEO position and led the Vols with seven sacks to go along with 12 tackles for loss and 14 QB hurries. He ranked top five in the SEC with 42 pressures according to Pro Football Focus and tied for sixth in the SEC in sacks and eighth in tackles for loss.

Young capped his career off in dominant fashion, collecting three tackles and a game-high two sacks for a loss of nine yards to help the Vols beat No. 7 Clemson in the Orange Bowl (12/30).

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.