Boil water advisory in Lamar lifted, town says

LAMAR, S.C. (WMBF) - A boil water advisory has been lifted days after E. Coli was found in the town’s water supply.

In a statement on Saturday, the town said follow-up water samples do not show any trace of the bacteria. The advisory was first issued on Thursday.

“The water manager always thought that the sample container was contaminated and not the water, but town officials and DHEC wanted to take extreme precautions to protect the health and welfare of the Citizens of Lamar,” the statement read.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.