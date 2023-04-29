Submit a Tip
After Meadowlake Park shooting, one teenager’s life will never be the same

By Marcus Flowers and Ty Wilson
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A shooting at a Richland County park changed the life of a teenage girl forever, her grandmother said.

Ms. Collins is the grandmother of a Richland County School District One student whose friend was shot Saturday morning.

Collins told WIS News 10 the past 12 hours have been a nightmare for her family. She said her granddaughter came into her house delivering the bad news, “She came in screaming ... Party was shot,” Collins said.

At around 1:20 a.m., 11 people including four Richland County District One students students were injured after a shooting at Meadowlake Park. Three students from W.J. Keenan High School were shot, while one girl from C.A. Johnson High School was hurt after a car leaving the scene hit her.

One of the people who were shot is in Collin’s thoughts. “I am praying that they recover and will be themselves again,” Collins said.

