2 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at Dillon apartment complex

DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) - Police in Dillon are investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Friday, according to an official.

Dillon Police Chief David Lane confirmed to WMBF News that officers were to the Dillon Manor apartments on McKenzie Road at around 10:20 p.m.

Lane said two people were killed in the shooting, while another person was taken to a hospital.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was also called in to assist at the scene.

No further details were immediately available.

