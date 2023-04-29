Submit a Tip
1 killed after head-on crash in Darlington County, trooper says

(Source: MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a head-on crash early Saturday in Darlington County.

LCpl. Lena Butler with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at around 6:20 a.m. on Secondary 49, just south of Darlington.

Butler said a Mercedes Benz 350 was heading south on Secondary 49 when it left of center and collided with a 2004 Nissan Sentra.

The driver of the Nissan was taken to the hospital, where they later died.

Butler added that the driver of the Mercedes was not hurt.

No further details were immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

