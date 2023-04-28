Submit a Tip
You can make a difference in Georgetown with Palmetto Giving Day

By TJ Ross
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Palmetto Giving Day is a 36-hour, online giving event for Georgetown County.

Whether you’re interested in the environment, arts, youth, animal welfare or human services, Palmetto Giving Day is an awesome opportunity to show our community what matters to you!

Together, we’re making Georgetown County a better place to live, work and play.

We encourage you to join us on May 2-3 in support of the participating nonprofit organizations working in Georgetown County and together as one we can make Palmetto Giving Day a huge success.

Learn more here!

