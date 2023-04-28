Submit a Tip
WMBF News honored with two 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards

WMBF anchors: Rachel Bogle, Eric Weisfeld, Loren Korn, Derrion Henderson
WMBF anchors: Rachel Bogle, Eric Weisfeld, Loren Korn, Derrion Henderson(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The WMBF News team was honored with two awards in the Carolina Forest Chronicle/My Horry News Readers’ Choice Awards.

WMBF News won “Favorite TV Station” and WMBF anchor Halley Murrow won second place for “Favorite TV Personality”.

This is the third year in a row WMBF won “Favorite TV Station”.

Thank you for voting!

