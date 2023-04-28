WMBF News honored with two 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The WMBF News team was honored with two awards in the Carolina Forest Chronicle/My Horry News Readers’ Choice Awards.
WMBF News won “Favorite TV Station” and WMBF anchor Halley Murrow won second place for “Favorite TV Personality”.
This is the third year in a row WMBF won “Favorite TV Station”.
Thank you for voting!
