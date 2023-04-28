Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Wanted man taken into custody after manhunt in Florence Co.

Police in North Carolina said a 13-year-old cut a firefighter with a knife before attempting to...
Police in North Carolina said a 13-year-old cut a firefighter with a knife before attempting to assault other first responders.(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a wanted man that caused a brief manhunt in the Coward community has been taken into custody.

The Florence County Emergency Management team had asked community members to stay indoors while deputies searched for the suspect in the area of Mallard Road and Hick Road.

The sheriff’s office said more details about the manhunt will be released Friday.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shoots himself during 'high-risk' traffic stop in North Myrtle BEach
Police: Man shoots himself during ‘high-risk’ traffic stop in North Myrtle Beach
A Colleton County jury convicted disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh of two counts of...
Grand jury indicts Alex Murdaugh on new charges
HCPD: John Danley Jr.
Coroner: Body of missing, endangered Horry County man found in empty lot
Left to right: Jonell Nash, Mylena Dorsey. Ocean Blvd. hotel guests charged after leaving...
2 charged after leaving toddler alone in Ocean Blvd. hotel for hours
Single-vehicle crash closes Hwy 31, critical injuries reported
Coroner: Myrtle Beach woman killed after SUV hits tree on Highway 31

Latest News

The study showcases some of the dangerous high traffic areas along Highway 90.
Residents express frustration with growth along Highway 90
.
Zoning request withdrawn for new Murrells Inlet housing development
.
Grand Strand nonprofit brings skateboarding to kids around the world
.
Public meeting held for community members to voice opinions on S.C. 90 developments