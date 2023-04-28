Wanted man taken into custody after manhunt in Florence Co.

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a wanted man that caused a brief manhunt in the Coward community has been taken into custody.

The Florence County Emergency Management team had asked community members to stay indoors while deputies searched for the suspect in the area of Mallard Road and Hick Road.

The sheriff’s office said more details about the manhunt will be released Friday.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.