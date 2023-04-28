Submit a Tip
SLED: Two Florence women charged in death investigation of 2-year-old

South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division agents arrested two women in connection to the death of a 2-year-old in Florence County on Thursday.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division agents arrested two women in connection to the death of a 2-year-old in Florence County on Thursday.

SLED has charged 48-year-old Maria Osterhout, of Florence, with homicide by child abuse, and 3 counts of unlawful conduct toward a child. Angel Wallace, 31, of Florence was also charged with homicide by child abuse and 5 counts of unlawful conduct toward a child.

Reports obtained by WMBF News show both women committed child abuse and neglect between June 10, 2019, and April 24, 2022, to a child in their custody and placed the child at “unreasonable risk of harm affecting her physical and mental health or safety.”

The ongoing abuse led to the death of a 2-year-old, according to SLED.

It is unclear at this time the connection the two had to the child.

Both women are being held at the Florence County Detention Center under no bond.

The S.C. Attorney General’s Office will prosecute the case.

