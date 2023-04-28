SLED: Darlington County men charged in illegal gambling investigation

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A pair of Pee Dee men are facing charges in connection to an illegal gambling investigation.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said Friday that 68-year-old Thomas Langston and 67-year-old Roy Cook were each arrested on April 20. SLED arrested Langston, while Cook was taken into custody by the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Arrest warrants state SLED agents conducted what’s known as a “knock-and-talk” investigation in Timmonsville on April 20. The investigation resulted in 10 illegal gambling machines being seized and Langston admitting to keeping and operating them. The machines offered various forms of poker, keno and blackjack - which the warrant states “are illegal games of chance prohibited under South Carolina law.”

Langston was arrested in Florence and booked into the Florence County Detention Center. He’s charged with 10 counts of unlawful possession/operation of a slot, video, vending machine or gambling device as well as one count of unlawful games and betting. Online records show he was released on bond a day after his arrest.

Warrants for Cook, meanwhile, state he was found to be in possession of “several pull or tip boards” and knowingly cashed out vouchers from illegal gaming machines. He was also found with a number of pills in plastic baggies and an unlabeled bottle requiring a prescription.

Cook is charged with gambling, unlawful possession/operation of a slot, video, vending machine or gambling device and unlawful possession of prescription drugs.

Records show he was released on bond from the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center on April 21.

