Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Slain Woodland alum, former Virginia teammates honored before NFL Draft

Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler, and D’Sean Perry.
Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler, and D’Sean Perry.
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The NFL honored the three University of Virginia football players that were slain in November as the honorary first players selected in the NFL Draft on Thursday night.

The families of Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry, and Devin Chandler were presented jerseys with their names and the No. 23 on them before a crowd of more than 100,000 in front of Kansas City’s Union Station.

Christopher Darnell Jr., a former walk-on with the Cavaliers’ football team, is accused of opening fire on a charter bus as he and other students arrived back on campus after seeing a play and having dinner together in Washington, D.C.

Davis Jr., a Woodland High School alum, was in the middle of his 3rd year at Virginia.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shoots himself during 'high-risk' traffic stop in North Myrtle BEach
Police: Man shoots himself during ‘high-risk’ traffic stop in North Myrtle Beach
A Colleton County jury convicted disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh of two counts of...
Grand jury indicts Alex Murdaugh on new charges
HCPD: John Danley Jr.
Coroner: Body of missing, endangered Horry County man found in empty lot
Left to right: Jonell Nash, Mylena Dorsey. Ocean Blvd. hotel guests charged after leaving...
2 charged after leaving toddler alone in Ocean Blvd. hotel for hours
Single-vehicle crash closes Hwy 31, critical injuries reported
Coroner: Myrtle Beach woman killed after SUV hits tree on Highway 31

Latest News

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws the ball during the first half of the team's NCAA...
Panthers select Alabama QB Bryce Young with No. 1 overall draft pick
WMBF News at 6
Atlantic Collegiate Academy granted SCHSL membership by appeals panel
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws the ball during the first half of the team's NCAA...
‘Definitely a blessing’: QB prospects at the top of Panthers’ list as NFL Draft nears
Atlantic Collegiate Academy granted SCHSL membership by appeals panel