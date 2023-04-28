Slain Woodland alum, former Virginia teammates honored before NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The NFL honored the three University of Virginia football players that were slain in November as the honorary first players selected in the NFL Draft on Thursday night.

.@UVAFootball players D'Sean Perry, Devin Chandler and Lavel Davis Jr. are remembered and welcomed into the NFL family at the #NFLDraft. pic.twitter.com/CtxsxxSKbV — NFL (@NFL) April 27, 2023

The families of Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry, and Devin Chandler were presented jerseys with their names and the No. 23 on them before a crowd of more than 100,000 in front of Kansas City’s Union Station.

Christopher Darnell Jr., a former walk-on with the Cavaliers’ football team, is accused of opening fire on a charter bus as he and other students arrived back on campus after seeing a play and having dinner together in Washington, D.C.

Davis Jr., a Woodland High School alum, was in the middle of his 3rd year at Virginia.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.