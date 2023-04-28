Residents express frustration with growth along Highway 90

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) -- As developers continue to build, Highway 90 is becoming a concern for those who live along the two-lane road.

Thursday night, residents in the Longs area of Horry County had the chance to voice their issues during a public meeting.

The Grand Strand Area Transportation Study was looking for feedback from those who use SC 90 the most in hopes to find the right solutions for the 23-mile stretch of road.

“You can just build houses and have a million people come down and not accommodate them,” said Martha Hite.

In 2021, $200,000 was approved for the study to pinpoint the biggest issue areas along Highway 90.

Many residents who use the road say they were frustrated by what was presented by GSATS.

“I think it’s ridiculous,” said Hite.

Director of the Grand Strand Area Transportation Study, Mark Hoeweler says it’s important to know the study isn’t complete.

The public meeting was part of their study for GSATS to gain input about the road from those who know it best driving it every single day.

“Hopefully, we can come back in a few months with some ideas,” said Hoeweler.

Katrina Morrison moved to Horry County seven years ago and felt some of the data collected didn’t fully show just how busy and dangerous the two-lane road has become in recent years and hopes action will be taken sooner rather than later.

“The safety concerns are as real as they get and we need to address them, having this meeting is awesome, but aside from the meeting we have to take action,” said Morrison.

A second public meeting will take place in the summer with the study expected to wrap up by the end of the year.

The Highway 90 Study presented is also available online if you were unable to attend and there’s also a survey you can fill out to share your input.

Hoeweler says it could be several more years before any construction start to take place along Highway 90 due to funding and other projects.

