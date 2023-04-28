Police: Suspect wanted in Florence restaurant shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are searching for the suspect(s) after a shooting at a Florence restaurant Thursday night.

Florence police officers were called to the Creekside Bar and Grill on South Irby Street around 11:30 p.m. for a reported man with a gun.

While en route, officers learned a shooting had occurred and a victim was at the scene.

According to the report, officers found the victim and discovered the suspect fled the area.

EMS transported the victim to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Corporal Frye of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Mfrye@cityofflorence.com.

