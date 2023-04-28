Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Police: Suspect wanted in Florence restaurant shooting

Florence Police Department vehicle
Florence Police Department vehicle(Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are searching for the suspect(s) after a shooting at a Florence restaurant Thursday night.

Florence police officers were called to the Creekside Bar and Grill on South Irby Street around 11:30 p.m. for a reported man with a gun.

While en route, officers learned a shooting had occurred and a victim was at the scene.

According to the report, officers found the victim and discovered the suspect fled the area.

EMS transported the victim to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Corporal Frye of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Mfrye@cityofflorence.com.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Gamble
Myrtle Beach man out on bond for attempted murder leads officers on chase in stolen car, documents show
Jeremy Peacock
North Myrtle Beach man fled accident while driving drunk, police say
HCPD: John Danley Jr.
Coroner: Body of missing, endangered Horry County man found in empty lot
SLED said they have an active order from the South Carolina Supreme Court to take Jeroid Price...
Sheriff’s office offers reward for info leading to Jeroid Price’s capture
'She really brought joy to us' a grandmother's grief after 3-year old granddaughter shot and...
‘She really brought joy to us’: A grandmother’s grief after 3-year old granddaughter killed in shooting

Latest News

.
Grand Strand family hopes new FDA-approved medication helps treat son with Cystic Fibrosis
Crews respond to fire at Marion County industrial plant
Crews respond to fire at Marion County industrial plant
‘He’s really brave’: Grand Strand family hopes new FDA-approved medication helps treat son with Cystic Fibrosis
2-vehicle crash injures 2, closes Hwy 31 in Longs
2-vehicle crash injures 2, closes Hwy 31 in Longs