Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Police search for 20-year-old woman last seen near CCU

Celina Vargas
Celina Vargas(Conway Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:46 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are asking for help to find a 20-year-old woman reported missing from Conway.

The Conway Police Department said Celina Vargas was last seen at The Ascent Apartments, 650 Hwy 544, near CCU at 3 p.m. Thursday.

Vargas is a Hispanic female, 5′ 2″, approximately 125 lbs. She was last seen wearing a red bathing suit top and black shorts.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Vargas, please call Conway Police Department at (843)248-1790.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Gamble
Myrtle Beach man out on bond for attempted murder leads officers on chase in stolen car, documents show
Jeremy Peacock
North Myrtle Beach man fled accident while driving drunk, police say
HCPD: John Danley Jr.
Coroner: Body of missing, endangered Horry County man found in empty lot
SLED said they have an active order from the South Carolina Supreme Court to take Jeroid Price...
Sheriff’s office offers reward for info leading to Jeroid Price’s capture
'She really brought joy to us' a grandmother's grief after 3-year old granddaughter shot and...
‘She really brought joy to us’: A grandmother’s grief after 3-year old granddaughter killed in shooting

Latest News

An isolated shower or storm will remain possible through the day, but the worst of the rain is...
FIRST ALERT: Showers turn isolated today, strong storms possible Sunday
The study showcases some of the dangerous high traffic areas along Highway 90.
Residents express frustration with growth along Highway 90
Wanted man taken into custody after manhunt in Florence Co.
.
Zoning request withdrawn for new Murrells Inlet housing development