Police search for 20-year-old woman last seen near CCU

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are asking for help to find a 20-year-old woman reported missing from Conway.

The Conway Police Department said Celina Vargas was last seen at The Ascent Apartments, 650 Hwy 544, near CCU at 3 p.m. Thursday.

Vargas is a Hispanic female, 5′ 2″, approximately 125 lbs. She was last seen wearing a red bathing suit top and black shorts.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Vargas, please call Conway Police Department at (843)248-1790.

