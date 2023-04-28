Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Panthers select Alabama QB Bryce Young with No. 1 overall draft pick

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws the ball during the first half of the team's NCAA...
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws the ball during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Mississippi State, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)(Vasha Hunt | AP)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WMBF) - The Carolina Panthers appear to now have their quarterback of the future.

The team selected Alabama’s Bryce Young as the top overall pick in Thursday’s NFL Draft in Kansas City.

Young threw for over 4,800 yards and 47 touchdowns during a Heisman-winning campaign in 2021, in which he led the Crimson Tide to a national championship game appearance. He started all 12 games for Alabama last season, throwing for over 3,300 yards and 32 touchdowns.

He now comes to Carolina under new head coach Frank Reich and will presumably back up veteran Andy Dalton in his rookie year.

The Panthers also traded now-former wide receiver D.J. Moore and other draft picks to the Chicago Bears to move up to the No. 1 overall pick. That trade included the No. 9 overall pick, which is where Carolina was slated to pick initially.

Young is the first player to be selected first overall by the Panthers since former quarterback Cam Newton in 2011.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shoots himself during 'high-risk' traffic stop in North Myrtle BEach
Police: Man shoots himself during ‘high-risk’ traffic stop in North Myrtle Beach
A Colleton County jury convicted disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh of two counts of...
Grand jury indicts Alex Murdaugh on new charges
HCPD: John Danley Jr.
Coroner: Body of missing, endangered Horry County man found in empty lot
Left to right: Jonell Nash, Mylena Dorsey. Ocean Blvd. hotel guests charged after leaving...
2 charged after leaving toddler alone in Ocean Blvd. hotel for hours
Single-vehicle crash closes Hwy 31, critical injuries reported
Coroner: Myrtle Beach woman killed after SUV hits tree on Highway 31

Latest News

Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler, and D’Sean Perry.
Slain Woodland alum, former Virginia teammates honored before NFL Draft
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws the ball during the first half of the team's NCAA...
‘Definitely a blessing’: QB prospects at the top of Panthers’ list as NFL Draft nears
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (Jeff Siner | The Charlotte Observer)
Panthers legend Greg Olsen nominated for Sports Emmy
The 2023 Draft Party is happening on Thursday, April 27, at Bank of America Stadium.
With No. 1 pick, Carolina Panthers announce plans for 2023 NFL Draft Party