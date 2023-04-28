Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

North Myrtle Beach restaurant temporarily closes after two-alarm fire

Fire at Preston's Seafood
Fire at Preston's Seafood(North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A North Myrtle Beach restaurant announced it will be temporarily closed after it was damaged during a two-alarm fire.

Preston’s Seafood on South Highway 17 posted on its website that it will be closed for repairs until further notice.

The restaurant also thanked all the firefighters who quickly worked to contain the fire.

North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue firefighters were called around 8:30 p.m. Thursday to the restaurant after a customer reported there was fire coming from the roof.

Multiple agencies responded to a two-alarm fire at Preston's Seafood Restaurant in North Myrtle...
Multiple agencies responded to a two-alarm fire at Preston's Seafood Restaurant in North Myrtle Beach.(Source: North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue)

Crews from Horry County Fire Rescue, Myrtle Beach Fire Department and the Calabash Fire Department also arrived at the scene to help get the fire under control.

North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue said the only damage caused to the inside of the restaurant was due to the water used to knock down the fire.

No one was hurt.

We have reached out to North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue to get an update on what may have caused the fire.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Gamble
Myrtle Beach man out on bond for attempted murder leads officers on chase in stolen car, documents show
Jeremy Peacock
North Myrtle Beach man fled accident while driving drunk, police say
HCPD: John Danley Jr.
Coroner: Body of missing, endangered Horry County man found in empty lot
SLED said they have an active order from the South Carolina Supreme Court to take Jeroid Price...
Sheriff’s office offers reward for info leading to Jeroid Price’s capture
'She really brought joy to us' a grandmother's grief after 3-year old granddaughter shot and...
‘She really brought joy to us’: A grandmother’s grief after 3-year old granddaughter killed in shooting

Latest News

.
Grand Strand family hopes new FDA-approved medication helps treat son with Cystic Fibrosis
Panthers select Alabama QB Bryce Young with No. 1 overall draft pick
Florence man pleads guilty in $200K fraud scheme, sentenced to federal prison
The trial for Letecia Stauch 2023.
WATCH LIVE: Letecia Stauch trial for the murder of Gannon Stauch in Colorado