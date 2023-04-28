North Myrtle Beach restaurant temporarily closes after two-alarm fire

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A North Myrtle Beach restaurant announced it will be temporarily closed after it was damaged during a two-alarm fire.

Preston’s Seafood on South Highway 17 posted on its website that it will be closed for repairs until further notice.

The restaurant also thanked all the firefighters who quickly worked to contain the fire.

North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue firefighters were called around 8:30 p.m. Thursday to the restaurant after a customer reported there was fire coming from the roof.

Multiple agencies responded to a two-alarm fire at Preston's Seafood Restaurant in North Myrtle Beach. (Source: North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue)

Crews from Horry County Fire Rescue, Myrtle Beach Fire Department and the Calabash Fire Department also arrived at the scene to help get the fire under control.

North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue said the only damage caused to the inside of the restaurant was due to the water used to knock down the fire.

No one was hurt.

We have reached out to North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue to get an update on what may have caused the fire.

