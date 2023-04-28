Submit a Tip
North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue responds to fire at Preston’s Seafood restaurant

Fire at Preston's Seafood
Fire at Preston's Seafood(North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Multiple fire rescue crews worked together to extinguish a fire at a North Myrtle Beach seafood restaurant Thursday evening according to North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue.

Around 8:30 p.m. crews arrived at Preston’s Seafood on South Highway 17 after a customer reported to restaurant staff that there was fire coming from the restaurant’s roof.

Crews from North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue were assisted by Horry County Fire Rescue, Myrtle Beach Fire Department, and the Calabash Fire Department and were able to access the fire quickly and it was isolated to the area where it began in the roof structure.

The only damage caused to the inside of the restaurant was due to the water used to knock down the fire.

No Injuries were reported.

Due to some of the damaged areas impacting electrical wiring, Santee Cooper was called to pull the meter from the building.

The building was cleared and crews assisted the owners with securing the building until further repairs can be made.

It is unclear at this time what caused the fire and when the restaurant will reopen.

