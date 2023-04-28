Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Man arrested for having sexual contact with horse, deputies say

Police in Illinois say they have arrested Jack Blanke for having sexual contact with a horse.
Police in Illinois say they have arrested Jack Blanke for having sexual contact with a horse.(Adams County Jail)
By Jayla Louis and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM/Gray News) - A man in Illinois is facing charges for reportedly having sexual contact with an animal.

According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Jack Blanke, 40, was arrested early Friday morning after he was observed making sexual contact with a horse.

Deputies said they witnessed the 40-year-old with the horse on a property while they were on patrol.

According to authorities, Blanke is facing charges of sexual contact with an animal and criminal trespass.

He was arrested and booked into the Adams County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WGEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Gamble
Myrtle Beach man out on bond for attempted murder leads officers on chase in stolen car, documents show
Jeremy Peacock
North Myrtle Beach man fled accident while driving drunk, police say
SLED said they have an active order from the South Carolina Supreme Court to take Jeroid Price...
Sheriff’s office offers reward for info leading to Jeroid Price’s capture
HCPD: John Danley Jr.
Coroner: Body of missing, endangered Horry County man found in empty lot
Daniel Return Johnson
18-year-old wanted in Delaware identified as suspect in Florence Co. manhunt

Latest News

FIRST ALERT: Strong storms possible early Sunday
.
Colt’s Closet nears final 10,000 toy goal for Children's Hospital
Panthers select Alabama QB Bryce Young with No. 1 overall draft pick
.
Grand Strand family hopes new FDA-approved medication helps treat son with Cystic Fibrosis
State Rep. Zooey Zephyr, D-Missoula, alone on the house floor stands in protest as...
Montana latest to ban gender-affirming care for trans minors