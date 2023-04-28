HCFR: 1 injured in 4-vehicle crash near Dick Pond Road

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is being taken to the hospital and roads are blocked following a crash near Dick Pond Road Friday afternoon.

Horry County Fire Rescue said they were dispatched to the scene of a 4-vehicle crash around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Dick Pond Road and Big Block Road. The crash blocked beachbound lanes of traffic.

One person was taken to the hospital with injuries.

HCFR has asked drivers to avoid the area for the safety of those crew members on the scene and to avoid further delays.

SCHP is investigating.

