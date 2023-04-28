Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Florence police: 2 people wanted for questioning in credit card fraud incident

Florence police: 2 people wanted for questioning in credit card fraud
Florence police: 2 people wanted for questioning in credit card fraud(Florence PD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence police are looking for two people relating to a fraud incident at the Wells Fargo Bank on David H Mcleod Blvd.

According to the Florence Police Department, an identity and financial transaction card fraud incident occurred at the bank on February 24.

Anyone with information is asked to contact FPD at 843-665-3191 or tsscott@cityofflorence.com.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Gamble
Myrtle Beach man out on bond for attempted murder leads officers on chase in stolen car, documents show
Jeremy Peacock
North Myrtle Beach man fled accident while driving drunk, police say
HCPD: John Danley Jr.
Coroner: Body of missing, endangered Horry County man found in empty lot
SLED said they have an active order from the South Carolina Supreme Court to take Jeroid Price...
Sheriff’s office offers reward for info leading to Jeroid Price’s capture
Quavis Foster
Police: Man wanted in Georgia pulled over, arrested in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

.
Grand Strand family hopes new FDA-approved medication helps treat son with Cystic Fibrosis
Panthers select Alabama QB Bryce Young with No. 1 overall draft pick
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young poses after being chosen by Carolina Panthers with the first...
Carolina Panthers to introduce top draft pick Bryce Young
Fire at Preston's Seafood
North Myrtle Beach restaurant temporarily closes after two-alarm fire