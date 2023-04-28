Florence police: 2 people wanted for questioning in credit card fraud incident

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence police are looking for two people relating to a fraud incident at the Wells Fargo Bank on David H Mcleod Blvd.

According to the Florence Police Department, an identity and financial transaction card fraud incident occurred at the bank on February 24.

Anyone with information is asked to contact FPD at 843-665-3191 or tsscott@cityofflorence.com.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.