Florence man pleads guilty in $200K fraud scheme, sentenced to federal prison

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WMBF) - A Florence man will serve time in federal prison after being convicted in a fraud scheme involving home improvement stores.

Federal prosecutors said a judge sentenced 31-year-old Caleb Hood to four years in federal prison after he plead guilty to wire fraud.

Evidence presented during the case stated Hood used fake identities to go into home improvement stores in the state and steal merchandise. Once it was stolen, he would then go to another store and return it, claiming he didn’t have a receipt. The stores would then offer him a gift card with credit on it.

Officials said Hood fraudulently obtained $202,659 in the scheme from April 2019 up until his arrest in March 2022.

“Caleb Hood used fake identities to steal over $200,000 from a chain of home improvement stores over a period of several years,” said U.S. Attorney Adair F. Boroughs. “We appreciate the work of the Secret Service and Charleston Police Department in uncovering his scheme and helping to protect our local businesses from financial crimes.”

In addition to his four-year prison sentence, the judge also ordered Hood to have a three-year term of court-ordered supervision. He was also ordered to repay the home improvement chain the $202,659 in restitution.

