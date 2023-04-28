FIRST ALERT: Showers turn isolated today, strong storms possible Sunday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - One system leaves, another one moves in for the weekend. We’re giving you the First Alert to that weekend forecast.

TODAY

The best rain chance is already long gone. Widespread showers have turned scattered this morning and will continue to turn isolated through the morning commute. The best chance of a few showers will remain through 8 AM this morning.

An isolated shower or storm will remain possible through the day, but the worst of the rain is out of here early. (WMBF)

Clouds will clear out quickly today and sunshine will return with a southwesterly wind gusting up to 15-20 mph. That wind and sunshine will be responsible for allowing high temperatures to climb into the upper 70s on the beaches. Meanwhile, inland locations will make a run at the lower 80s today under partly cloudy skies.

We will heat up enough to see the risk of an isolated shower or storm this afternoon. (WMBF)

Sunshine will heat the atmosphere up just enough to keep a stray shower or storm chance around through the day. Rain chances remain slim at 20% this afternoon.

SATURDAY

The weekend starts off mild and dry as the region will be between rain-makers on Saturday. The result will be a mix of sun and clouds with very warm temperatures ranging from near 80 at the beach to the lower to middle 80s inland. Saturday is the pick of the week and the forecast looks wonderful for the festivals happening this weekend.

Saturday is beautiful! Get outside and enjoy this weather. (WMBF)

SUNDAY

Sunday’s forecast continues to evolve as our second system will move into the Carolinas. This system will not only bring off & on showers, but a few strong-severe storms cannot be ruled out for Sunday.

Showers & storms return to the forecast for Sunday with the risk of a few strong storms possible. (WMBF)

Upper-level winds will be strong as the low pressure system takes a favorable track for severe weather here in the Grand Strand. Right now, the only thing that seems to lack is the storm fuel itself.

We have a lot of ingredients for Sunday, but we're lacking storm fuel. We will keep an eye on the pattern the next two days. (WMBF)

The latest data suggests a couple of round of showers and storms on Sunday. While storm fuel would enhance the risk of severe weather on Sunday, it’s likely we will still have a few strong & loud storms throughout the day on Sunday.

If we get any breaks in between with some sunshine, additional energy could be created for the second or third round of showers & storms on Sunday. We’re keeping a close eye on it and want to remind you to stay updated with the forecast through the weekend as changes are expected.

We're under a LEVEL 1 severe weather threat for Sunday. (WMBF)

We're under a LEVEL 1 risk for severe weather Sunday.

An additional 1-2" of rain is expected for Sunday alone. (WMBF)

1-2″ of additional rain is likely from Sunday alone. The highest totals would be concentrated in those stronger storms on Sunday.

