Developer withdraws zoning request for multi-family homes in Murrells inlet

By Ale Espinosa
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - After Murrells Inlet residents shut down a 2016 rezone request for 126 multi-family homes, it’s making its way back to Horry County Planning Commission.

At a Thursday meeting, the agent to the developer, Marvin Hyde decided to withdraw another request to build the homes for the same issue residents are raising.

“We decided, after talking with the councilman that we would withdraw the request and bring it back closer to when the improvement was done, “ said Hyde. “That intersection is really been needed for since 2018 because all the growth, there’s been a lot of growth there.”

The biggest issue residents are voicing are issues along Tournament Boulevard and McDowell Shortcut Road.

Resident, Daniel Sennema said, “A group of single-family homes adjacent to a Home Depot isn’t much of a selling point. The area needs homes for employees not just retirees.”

Traffic backs up onto Highway 17 Bypass daily. They say adding a brand new neighborhood, isn’t what the area needs.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation planned for 2020 to begin improvements on the busy road.

Improvements include a stop light and designated right and left turn lanes.

Those improvements haven’t happened yet.

Once they do, Hyde said the request for the multi-family homes will be made again.

SCDOT said construction for the road is expected to begin in the summer of 2023 and finish by October 2024.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

