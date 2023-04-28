Deputies: Delaware man charged with sex crime involving minor in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Delaware man now faces sex crime charges involving a minor out of the Pee Dee.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said 62-year-old Gilbert Kester, of Millsboro, Delaware, was arrested Thursday. Records show he’s charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 11.

Kester is accused of commuting sexual battery on a victim in Florence County between August 2015 and June 2016. The victim was reported to be around 8 or 9 years old at the time.

As of Friday, online records show he’s being held at the Florence County Detention Center with no bond set.

