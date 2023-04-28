Submit a Tip
Crews respond to fire at Marion County industrial plant(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded to a fire reported at Marion County industrial plant early Friday, according to officials.

Marion Fire Rescue said it was called as mutual aid to the area of Troy Atkinson Road at around 7:30 a.m. Crews were assisting the Rains Volunteer Fire Department.

“Upon arrival, Rains Engine 62 found fire showing from a vertical storage container threatening other structures,” the department said in a Facebook post. “Marion Fire Rescue Ladder 10 responded and provided aerial water flow to cool and extinguish the burning contents.”

The fire was put out “very quickly,” officials said.

No injuries were reported.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

