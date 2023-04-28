Colt’s Closet nearing final 10,000 toy goal for Children’s Hospital; 700 more toys needed

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An eight-year goal is coming to a close for Colt Galloway.

Colt has been going to Children’s Hospital in Columbia annually for years. He has hemophilia and requires an annual check-up.

For kids like him, they’re given the opportunity to pick a toy out of the hospital’s closet as a reward after receiving treatment or any other medical procedures.

Colt told his long-time nurse, Nurse Robin, he wanted to step in and help.

After starting Colt’s Closet when he was 10 years old, Colt made a goal to reach 10,000 toys by the time he graduated high school on May 25th, 2023.

Now 17 years old and one month out from graduating high school, Colt is 700 toys from meeting that goal.

“That small thing that was in my head just kind of grew slowly and took off. So, here we are at 9,300 toys just so close to that goal we first set,” the high school senior said.

After several fundraisers and generous donations, Colt said his journey since his very first treatment has shaped him into the young man he is today.

In 2018, WMBF News checked in with Colt, three years after he started Colt’s Closet. 340 toys were dropped off.

Then in 2021, we checked with him again and learned Colt and his family dropped off 640 toys.

Although this year would mark his last and biggest donation ever, Colt said the meaning behind Colt’s Closet is something that’s a part of his heart.

“It’s definitely helped me have a heart for others. It’s definitely been God’s calling for me and the way he wants me to do that I just try to look for that every single day,” Colt said. “Not just through Colt’s Closet but just seeing people in need and helping them.

If you’d like to help the Galloways spread joy, you can find Colt’s Closet’s Amazon wish list.

If you have a toy that you would like to donate and help out Colt, you can drop it off at New Covenant Church in Surfside Beach along Highway 17 Business Near Ocean Lakes Campground.

