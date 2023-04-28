Carolina Panthers to introduce top draft pick Bryce Young

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WMBF) - The Carolina Panthers are set to introduce their quarterback of the future.

The team selected Alabama’s Bryce Young as the top overall pick in Thursday’s NFL Draft in Kansas City.

Young arrived in Charlotte on Friday and will meet with fans prior to a press conference formally introducing him.

Young threw for over 4,800 yards and 47 touchdowns during a Heisman-winning campaign in 2021, in which he led the Crimson Tide to a national championship game appearance. He started all 12 games for Alabama last season, throwing for over 3,300 yards and 32 touchdowns.

He now comes to Carolina under new head coach Frank Reich and will presumably back up veteran Andy Dalton in his rookie year.

The Panthers traded wide receiver D.J. Moore and other draft picks to the Chicago Bears to move up to the No. 1 overall pick weeks before the draft. That trade included the No. 9 overall pick, which is where Carolina was slated to pick initially.

Young is the first player to be selected first overall by the Panthers since former quarterback Cam Newton in 2011.

