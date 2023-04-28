Submit a Tip
Boil water advisory prompts eLearning day for Lamar schools

(WLBT)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAMAR, S.C. (WMBF) – Darlington County School District announced an eLearning day Friday for selected schools.

According to the school district, the eLearning day is due to a boil water advisory in Lamar.

The schools affected are Lamar High School, Spaulding Middle School, and Lamar-Spaulding Elementary. All Hartsville, Darlington and Society Hill schools will operate as normal.

The district added all afterschool activities in Lamar will be canceled Friday and through the weekend, including the Random Act of Kindness Community Fair planned for Saturday at Lamar-Spaulding Elementary School.

The boil water advisory comes after the town said E. Coli was found in the water supply.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

