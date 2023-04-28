Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Boil water advisory in place for Lamar after E. Coli found in town’s water

Tap water from the sink.
Tap water from the sink.(U.S. Air Force)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAMAR, S.C. (WMBF) - A boil water advisory has been issued for the town of Lamar after E. Coli was found in the town’s water supply, according to city officials.

For those affected, officials are asking residents to boil water for at least one full minute before drinking or cooking. Any ice made from water that has not been boiled should also not be used.

The advisory is expected to be lifted within 3 days once the water samples have been tested and show no signs of the bacteria.

Anyone with questions is asked to call Mayor James Howell at 843-973-2248.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shoots himself during 'high-risk' traffic stop in North Myrtle BEach
Police: Man shoots himself during ‘high-risk’ traffic stop in North Myrtle Beach
A Colleton County jury convicted disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh of two counts of...
Grand jury indicts Alex Murdaugh on new charges
HCPD: John Danley Jr.
Coroner: Body of missing, endangered Horry County man found in empty lot
Left to right: Jonell Nash, Mylena Dorsey. Ocean Blvd. hotel guests charged after leaving...
2 charged after leaving toddler alone in Ocean Blvd. hotel for hours
Single-vehicle crash closes Hwy 31, critical injuries reported
Coroner: Myrtle Beach woman killed after SUV hits tree on Highway 31

Latest News

.
Zoning request withdrawn for new Murrells Inlet housing development
.
Grand Strand nonprofit brings skateboarding to kids around the world
SCDOT said construction for the road is expected to begin in Summer of 2023 and finish by...
Developer withdraws zoning request for multi-family homes in Murrells inlet
Boil water advisory prompts eLearning day for Lamar schools