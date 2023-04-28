Boil water advisory in place for Lamar after E. Coli found in town’s water

LAMAR, S.C. (WMBF) - A boil water advisory has been issued for the town of Lamar after E. Coli was found in the town’s water supply, according to city officials.

For those affected, officials are asking residents to boil water for at least one full minute before drinking or cooking. Any ice made from water that has not been boiled should also not be used.

The advisory is expected to be lifted within 3 days once the water samples have been tested and show no signs of the bacteria.

Anyone with questions is asked to call Mayor James Howell at 843-973-2248.

