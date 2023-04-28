2-vehicle crash injures 2, closes Hwy 31 in Longs

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people are injured and all lanes of Hwy 31 are closed after a two-vehicle crash, Horry County Fire Rescue says.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to the area of Old Highway 31 and Hidden River Road in Longs for a crash with entrapment at 6:53 a.m.

According to HCFR, two people are being transported to the hospital with injuries.

South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

Please avoid the area to avoid delays and for the safety of those on the scene.

