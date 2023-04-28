18-year-old wanted in Delaware identified as suspect in Florence Co. manhunt

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence County Sheriff’s Office identified the wanted man who caused a brief manhunt in the Coward community Thursday night.

Deputies with the FCSO Warrant Bureau, the Canine Tracking Team and the Narcotics Bureau captured Daniel Return Johnson, 18, of Cheswold, Delaware.

According to the report, Johnson is wanted for first-degree robbery in Delaware.

He will be held at the Florence County Detention Center awaiting return to DE.

