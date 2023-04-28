Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

18-year-old wanted in Delaware identified as suspect in Florence Co. manhunt

Daniel Return Johnson
Daniel Return Johnson(Florence County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence County Sheriff’s Office identified the wanted man who caused a brief manhunt in the Coward community Thursday night.

Deputies with the FCSO Warrant Bureau, the Canine Tracking Team and the Narcotics Bureau captured Daniel Return Johnson, 18, of Cheswold, Delaware.

According to the report, Johnson is wanted for first-degree robbery in Delaware.

He will be held at the Florence County Detention Center awaiting return to DE.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Gamble
Myrtle Beach man out on bond for attempted murder leads officers on chase in stolen car, documents show
Jeremy Peacock
North Myrtle Beach man fled accident while driving drunk, police say
HCPD: John Danley Jr.
Coroner: Body of missing, endangered Horry County man found in empty lot
SLED said they have an active order from the South Carolina Supreme Court to take Jeroid Price...
Sheriff’s office offers reward for info leading to Jeroid Price’s capture
'She really brought joy to us' a grandmother's grief after 3-year old granddaughter shot and...
‘She really brought joy to us’: A grandmother’s grief after 3-year old granddaughter killed in shooting

Latest News

.
Grand Strand family hopes new FDA-approved medication helps treat son with Cystic Fibrosis
‘He’s really brave’: Grand Strand family hopes new FDA-approved medication helps treat son with Cystic Fibrosis
2-vehicle crash injures 2, closes Hwy 31 in Longs
2-vehicle crash injures 2, closes Hwy 31 in Longs
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Police: 20-year-old woman FOUND SAFE
An isolated shower or storm will remain possible through the day, but the worst of the rain is...
FIRST ALERT: Showers turn isolated today, strong storms possible Sunday