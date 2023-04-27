Submit a Tip
South Korean president to address US Congress in joint session

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol discusses the partnership with the U.S. during a press...
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol discusses the partnership with the U.S. during a press conference at the White House on Wednesday.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(Gray News) - As part of a celebration of a 70-year alliance, South Korean President Yoon Sul Yeol will address a joint session of the U.S. Congress Thursday in Washington.

The invitation was extended to Yoon by Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

The leaders said Yoon’s visit would reaffirm the countries “shared commitment to democracy, economic prosperity, and global peace.”

On Wednesday, Yoon took part in a joint news conference with President Joe Biden, where they discussed a plan to increase deterrence in response to North Korea’s recent ballistic missile tests.

Yoon and his wife was also a guest at a state dinner held by Biden at the White House.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

