‘She really brought joy to us’: A grandmother’s grief after 3-year old granddaughter killed in shooting

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a three-year-old child was fatally shot Monday.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said deputies, juvenile investigators and crime scene investigators were called to the shooting in the area of Singletary Church Road and Highway 211 East, just outside of Lumberton.

According to the report, before deputies arrived, 3-year-old Legacy Alford, of Lumberton was headed toward a hospital, driven by a private citizen.

The vehicle transporting the child was met by Robeson County EMS and transported to UNC Southeastern Medical Center.

Alford was treated at the medical center but succumbed to her injuries, the report states.

“She really brought joy to us and she was a little comedian too,” said Alice Freeman

Freeman is Legacy’s grandmother and while she says she can’t speak on the exact circumstances surrounding the shooting, she can say her family remains faithful.

“My family, we are doing okay, we have a strong faith in God and we are getting through,” she said.

Freeman added her son, Legacy’s father, is doing okay given the circumstances. He and her daughter-in-law have their moments.

Wilkins said the case is being investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Juvenile Divisions. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3100 or (910) 671-3170.

Freeman says there are rumors circulating that are untrue.

“People say so much when stuff like this happens; when you don’t know the details. At this point my family just needs peace,” she said.

The North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy and evidence will be presented to the Robeson County District Attorney’s Office at the conclusion of the investigation.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page.

