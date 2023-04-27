Submit a Tip
Police preparing governor’s warrant to bring Ocean Boulevard shooting suspect back to Myrtle Beach

The Myrtle Beach police in conjunction with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department arrested 37-year-old Edward Williams of Charlotte in connection with the shooting.(Source: CMPD/Alexander Strickland)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – It could be a while before a man accused of firing a shot along a busy Ocean Boulevard will be brought back to Myrtle Beach to face charges against him.

Authorities arrested 37-year-old Edward Williams last week in Charlotte in connection to the shooting.

A video was sent to WMBF News showing an altercation on Saturday, April 15 between three people, including a man who police believe to be Williams, along Ocean Boulevard near the SkyWheel. In the video you can see a lot of people in the background watching. Then in the video a gunshot is heard. Police said Williams fired the shot. No one was hurt in the shooting.

RELATED COVERAGE:

About five days later, Williams was captured in Charlotte and charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

Myrtle Beach police said Williams did not waive extradition to Myrtle Beach, so now the department is preparing a governor’s warrant for him. According to state law, the governor is authorized to extradite a person who is charged in a criminal act.

Police said the whole process takes less than 30 days.

Williams is currently being held at the Mecklenburg County Jail.

