Police: Man wanted in Georgia pulled over, arrested in Myrtle Beach

Quavis Foster
Quavis Foster(JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A man wanted out of Georgia was pulled over and arrested in Myrtle Beach last weekend, according to a police report obtained by WMBF News.

The report states officers pulled over a blue Ford Explorer on April 22 driven by 38-year-old Quavis Foster, of Stone Mountain, Georgia. The traffic stop was for a broken tail light, a plate cover obstruction and failure to use a turn signal in the area of Mr. Joe White Avenue and Withers Drive.

An officer spoke to Foster, who said he left his driver’s license in his hotel room. He then identified himself and the officer ran Foster’s information through the National Crime Information Center, which showed he had a suspended license out of Georgia and was wanted on a felony probation violation. He was then arrested.

While he was in jail, police recovered six debit cards in his wallet that had names other than Foster’s on them. He told jail staff they were his, according to the report.

Online records show Foster was charged with driving without a license, financial transaction card theft and as a fugitive.

He’s being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center as of Thursday with no bond set.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

