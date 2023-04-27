Police: Fight leads to shooting at Mullins apartment complex; 1 hurt

MULLINS, S.C. (WMBF) – Police are searching for the person who opened fire in an apartment complex in Mullins.

Police said a fight on Thursday led to a shooting at the Meadow Park Apartments.

They said one person was shot and taken to the hospital, but they’re expected to be OK.

Officers said the gunman was last seen leaving the area in a small, white in color, compact car.

If you have any information on the case, you’re asked to call the Mullins Police Department at 843-464-0707 or 911.

Police said more information is expected to be released later.

