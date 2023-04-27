Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Police: Fight leads to shooting at Mullins apartment complex; 1 hurt

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MULLINS, S.C. (WMBF) – Police are searching for the person who opened fire in an apartment complex in Mullins.

Police said a fight on Thursday led to a shooting at the Meadow Park Apartments.

They said one person was shot and taken to the hospital, but they’re expected to be OK.

Officers said the gunman was last seen leaving the area in a small, white in color, compact car.

If you have any information on the case, you’re asked to call the Mullins Police Department at 843-464-0707 or 911.

Police said more information is expected to be released later.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shoots himself during 'high-risk' traffic stop in North Myrtle BEach
Police: Man shoots himself during ‘high-risk’ traffic stop in North Myrtle Beach
A Colleton County jury convicted disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh of two counts of...
Grand jury indicts Alex Murdaugh on new charges
Left to right: Jonell Nash, Mylena Dorsey. Ocean Blvd. hotel guests charged after leaving...
2 charged after leaving toddler alone in Ocean Blvd. hotel for hours
HCPD: John Danley Jr.
Coroner: Body of missing, endangered Horry County man found in empty lot
Single-vehicle crash closes Hwy 31, critical injuries reported
Coroner: Myrtle Beach woman killed after SUV hits tree on Highway 31

Latest News

SLED said they have an active order from the South Carolina Supreme Court to take Jeroid Price...
Sheriff’s office offers reward for info leading to Jeroid Price’s capture
The Myrtle Beach police in conjunction with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department...
Police preparing governor’s warrant to bring Ocean Boulevard shooting suspect back to Myrtle Beach
Jeremy Peacock
North Myrtle Beach man fled accident while driving drunk, police say
Quavis Foster
Police: Man wanted in Georgia pulled over, arrested in Myrtle Beach