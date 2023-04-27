North Myrtle Beach man fled accident while driving drunk, police say

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Officers arrested a North Myrtle Beach man after they said he left the scene of an accident while driving drunk last week.

A police report obtained by WMBF News states the accident happened on Highway 17 North on April 19, when a Ford SUV rear-ended a Mitsubishi Mirage. An officer then attempted to pull in behind both vehicles, but the Ford SUV began driving away from the scene.

The officer was then able to catch up to the vehicle and went toward the driver, later identified as 36-year-old Jeremy Peacock. According to the report, the officer grabbed a tan handgun that was spotted in Peacock’s hand as they approached the vehicle.

It also states Peacock was ordered to give up the gun but did not. The officer was eventually able to get it away from him, but Peacock remained in the vehicle when ordered to get out.

He was later removed from the vehicle and had lacerations to his face and knee as a result.

The officer noted Peacock smelled of alcohol, had “watery and bloodshot” eyes, and had slow and slurred speech as well as slow movements. Police later found an open Jägermeister bottle behind the passenger’s seat and within Peacock’s reach.

No field sobriety test was performed due to Peacock’s injuries and his being uncooperative with police.

While Peacock was being arrested, police also found a driver’s license, health insurance card and financial cards that were not his. Those items were reported stolen the day prior, officers said.

Police also discovered Peacock was previously convicted of driving without a license in 2022 and a previous DUI out of North Carolina in 2014. It was also found that Peacock did not have a concealed weapons permit for the firearm in his possession.

Online records show Peacock is charged with driving under the influence, resisting arrest, driving without a license, hit and run, financial transaction card theft as well as a weapons violation and transporting alcohol with a broken seal.

He was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $12,130 bond on Monday.

