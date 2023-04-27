New sand fencing goes up in Myrtle Beach ahead of hurricane season

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The city of Myrtle Beach is taking steps to protect and rebuild the sand dunes along the beach nearly a year after Hurricane Ian impacted the area.

Part of that process involved putting up new sand fencing down the coast.

Ian destroyed what was left of the dunes last September, and the city still doesn’t have a timeline for a new beach restoration project despite things having been in the works since February.

“It is a good practice to do. Again, we are not going to get the renourishment this summer,” said Myrtle Beach city spokesman Mark Kruea. “The Corps of Engineers hasn’t really said exactly when. It could be late next year. So we might go two summers without the nourishment. We need to do something. We might need it after we get the renourishment.”

Back in March, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced it’s been given $97 million from the Disaster Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2023.

In Myrtle Beach, leaders are preparing for two full summers without the beach renourishment project - so the fencing is already being put in place.

“Coming here and seeing the conditions of these dunes is very disheartening,” said Christopher Boyce Jr., an ecosystem restoration technician. “It’s definitely a concern, but that’s why we are here, helping out and trying to build that back up.”

Crews said the fencing is a precautionary action for the upcoming hurricane season - but dunes really serve as a first line of defense against storm surge.

“There are a lot of apartment buildings and a lot of restaurants, and to protect those buildings from being eroded away from sea level change or what not,” said Boyce.

Officials said it could take up to five years for the dunes to be fully restored. In the meantime, crews are urging residents and visitors to keep off the dunes in order to preserve them and also protect local wildlife.

“It’s really important because it’s also healthy for the wildlife here. a lot of birds, different sand crabs, and whatnot. It’s also a big habitat for those creatures as well,” said Boyce.

There’s no competition date on the fencing portion of the project, but the next step will include adding more beach-native plants to the area.

