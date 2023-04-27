Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Myrtle Beach gears up for 15th annual Dragon Boat Festival at the Market Common

By Samuel Shelton
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The 15th annual Dragon Boat Festival is returning to the Market Common.

During the popular event, teams of 20 paddlers and a drummer will race for the fastest time in their division.

Outside of the race for first place, the event also raises money for Ground Zero, which is a teen ministry for middle and high school students.

“This is our largest fundraiser,” said Stephanie Sebring, the Advance Director for Ground Zero. “We have an operating budget of about a million every year and this festival provides half of that, so every person on a boat is raising $250 to paddle and hoping to have bragging rights by winning the big title of fastest time on the water.”

Their goal is to make a positive impact in the lives of today’s teens, and 7,000 to 10,000 residents are expected to be in attendance.

The event will be held on Saturday at the Grand Park in Market Common, with opening ceremonies beginning at 8 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Colleton County jury convicted disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh of two counts of...
Grand jury indicts Alex Murdaugh on new charges
Man shoots himself during 'high-risk' traffic stop in North Myrtle BEach
Police: Man shoots himself during ‘high-risk’ traffic stop in North Myrtle Beach
Left to right: Jonell Nash, Mylena Dorsey. Ocean Blvd. hotel guests charged after leaving...
2 charged after leaving toddler alone in Ocean Blvd. hotel for hours
A beloved Murrells Inlet soft serve ice cream shop made a big announcement on its next location.
‘We are all excited’: Popular Murrells Inlet ice cream shop announces new location
Zackery Stout
Son accused of stabbing 66-year-old father to death in Socastee area

Latest News

.
Myrtle Beach gears up for 15th annual Dragon Boat Festival
.
‘We are all excited’: Popular Murrells Inlet ice cream shop announces new location
.
Officers across Grand Strand gear up for police motorcycle rodeo
Myrtle Beach City Council is considering keeping parking fees year round. Depending on where...
Myrtle Beach city parking fees could extend to year-round paid parking