Myrtle Beach gears up for 15th annual Dragon Boat Festival at the Market Common

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The 15th annual Dragon Boat Festival is returning to the Market Common.

During the popular event, teams of 20 paddlers and a drummer will race for the fastest time in their division.

Outside of the race for first place, the event also raises money for Ground Zero, which is a teen ministry for middle and high school students.

“This is our largest fundraiser,” said Stephanie Sebring, the Advance Director for Ground Zero. “We have an operating budget of about a million every year and this festival provides half of that, so every person on a boat is raising $250 to paddle and hoping to have bragging rights by winning the big title of fastest time on the water.”

Their goal is to make a positive impact in the lives of today’s teens, and 7,000 to 10,000 residents are expected to be in attendance.

The event will be held on Saturday at the Grand Park in Market Common, with opening ceremonies beginning at 8 a.m.

