Lake City transforms community for 11th annual ‘ArtFields’ event

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - What started as a way to shine a light on Southeastern artists has now turned into an over decade-long tradition in the City of Lake City, as the spring welcomes in ArtFields.

ArtFields is an annual “transformation of Lake City” that turns the entire city into a nontraditional art gallery.

Artists across the Southeastern states can enter for the chance for their art to be displayed during the 10-day event. All the art selected is displayed in Lake City venues for anyone to enjoy.

“We’re lucky our vendors are excited to be a part of ArtFields,” said Roberta Burns, the director of ArtFields. “They get to select the art that is on display in their stores and build relationships with the artists.”

Artists have a chance to win $50,000 for first place, $25,000 for second place, and five $2,000 Merit awards. As well, visitors are able to vote which will determine the two artists selected as the People’s Choice winners with a cash prize of $12,500 each.

“When people come to ArtFields they can see all of the art at all of the venues,” said Burns. “They can also put on their art critic hat and vote for their favorite pieces. You just have to register online, when you come to Lake City we’ll activate your vote and you actually get to go around and vote on the artwork that is there.”

The art gallery is one of Lake City’s biggest events, bringing people from all over to view the art and take in the city.

“ArtFields this year has been absolutely amazing, we’ve had really strong attendance,” said Burns. “Usually we kind of see a dip on the weekdays because people are usually working and schedules don’t allow it but this year the traffic has been noticeable by all of the venues I’ve talked to.”

Venues from around the city have noticed the happy art appreciators enjoying their time in Lake City.

“I’ve been working at Piggy BBQ for a year and I can say it was fun to see everyone last year, but it’s even more fun to see people here this year. So many smiling faces,” said George Harrison, a Piggy BBQ employee.

The event also hosts a competition for junior artists with cash prizes.

For more information about ArtFields and to view this year’s art, you can visit their website.

