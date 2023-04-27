Submit a Tip
Habitat for Humanity of Georgetown is hosting a pre-party ahead of Palmetto Giving Day

By TJ Ross
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Get ready to PARTY with Habitat Georgetown and Winslow Law TONIGHT, April 27th from 5 to 7 p.m.

Come enjoy delicious food by Judy Boone’s Family Kitchen, Inlet Affairs Catering, Perrone’s Restaurant and Bar, Rustic Table, Palmetto Protection Films, and Kona Ice of Georgetown.

They are so excited to showcase Habitat Georgetown and spread the word about Palmetto Giving Day!

11019 Ocean Hwy, Pawleys Island, SC 29585.

