Grand Strand nonprofit helps put skateboards in hands of kids worldwide

The Heart of Stoke Foundation started just five months where they focused on helping kids in the Grand Strand.
By Makayla Evans
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Grand Strand nonprofit that aims to put skateboards in the hands of kids who want the chance to ride, is now helping people around the world.

But when founder Vince Canfora said a friend living in Costa Rica reached out asking for help, he couldn’t help but jump at the chance.

In April, Heart of Stoke shipped ten skateboards, pads, helmets and several t-shirts to kids in their community.

Now, Canfora said Heart of Stoke is getting calls requesting help from Ohio, Mexico, and most recently a community in Uganda.

Canfora said whether it’s here in the Grand Strand or across the world, skateboarding brings everyone together.

“It doesn’t matter where you go. If you have a skateboard and you see another skater, it’s almost automatic. You’re there together and you understand what the other one is feeling,” said Canfora.

When Heart of Stoke started in September 2022, Canfora said his goal was to become a national organization within five years. He said he’s blown away that in its first five months, the nonprofit has reached children around the world.

He said he’ll do anything he can to get skateboards to any kid who wants one because the sport is so much more than nailing a kick-flip.

“It breeds creativity. It creates positive kids. It helps them learn goal setting and achievement. I mean these kids are great. You’ll never find a group that is as giving as skateboarders,” said Canfora.

Canfora said you can ride with them every Sunday from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at the Matt Hughes Skate Park.

He said Heart of Stoke is always in need of donations whether it’s money, skating parts or skateboards themselves.

You can drop them off at Good Vibes Surf and Skate Shop on Broadway Street.

You can find more information about Heart of Stoke and donate online by clicking here.

