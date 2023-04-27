Submit a Tip
Get ready for the 3rd Annual Fiesta 5K and Taco Dash

By TJ Ross
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Join NS PROMOS for the 3rd Annual FIESTA 5K at Barefoot Landing in North Myrtle Beach.

They are excited to partner with Crooked Hammock Brewery for this race and look forward to seeing you there!

Runners, Walkers, Strollers are all welcome!! Dogs are not allowed on the race course.

The 5K race begins at 7:00 AM followed by breakfast provided by Crooked Hammock, post race goodies and awards.

They’ve added a Free Kids’ Taco Dash (50 yards) to get the little ones involved!

There is also a Virtual Option for those not able to participate in person.

Participants are encouraged to dress in costume to be eligible for additional prizes!

Learn more here!

