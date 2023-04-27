FIRST ALERT: Few showers today, rain turns widespread overnight

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A few showers will be around this afternoon before the widespread showers and storms arrives tonight and into Friday morning.

TODAY

An onshore flow will continue to increase moisture across the region on Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds. Despite the moisture increasing today, rain chances are slim at 20% for the beaches. Inland locations will see a 30% chance of a few afternoon showers later today.

Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers later in the afternoon. (WMBF)

Outside of the rain chance, temperatures will remain steady. We will climb into the lower 70s along the beach with the middle 70s inland. Find time to get outside and enjoy the dry time before rain chances turn widespread tonight and into Friday.

Rain chances are limited today with a 20% chance of a few showers. It's not going to be much, but expect clouds to increase later this afternoon. (WMBF)

FRIDAY

The first organized storm system will move into the area this evening. The latest data continues to suggest the worst of the rain will fall overnight and through the early morning hours on Friday. Friday will not be an all day rain.

The best rain chances arrive overnight and into Friday morning. By the time the sun comes up, we will hold onto a few scattered showers. (WMBF)

As you wake up on Friday and head out the door, the bulk of the rain will already be out of the area. We will hold onto a few lingering showers through the middle of the day.

The best rain chance will be early tomorrow. After the morning, we will see rain chances drop down to 20-30%. (WMBF)

A bit of sunshine will be likely by the middle of the day Friday and into the afternoon hours. That will allow the atmosphere to energize itself just enough to bring the risk for a few isolated showers and storms later in the day. Other than that, the worst of tomorrow’s weather will be over early.

Temperatures on Friday will be tricky. It’s going to mild in the morning but with enough sunshine in the afternoon, highs should climb into the mid 70s for the Grand Strand with the upper 70s to lower 80s inland.

THIS WEEKEND

Our first system moves out of the area quick enough to not be a concern for Saturday morning plans.

Saturday is the pick of the weekend! (WMBF)

Saturday looks like the day to get outside and enjoy the forecast. Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s with a dry forecast.

That forecast till turn gloomy and wet by the second half of the weekend. A second system will move into the Carolinas on Sunday, bringing back the widespread showers and storms. Right now, the latest data continues to suggest that any severe storm threat will be quite low, but periods of rain look likely throughout the day. There’s a really good chance that heavy pockets of rain move through the area midday Sunday and into the early afternoon hours.

Sunday is looking more and more like a heavy rain kind of day. Models are still struggling on the placement of the low. (WMBF)

With an increasing confidence in the showers and heavy rain threat, we’ve bumped rain chances up to 70% for Sunday.

Rainfall totals from Friday through Sunday night will likely average one to two inches across most of the region.

